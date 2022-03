ARLINGTON, Va (WDVM) — Yorktown boys’ soccer was back in action Thursday night at home in the pouring rain against Lake Braddock.

The returning Class 6 state runners-up proved why they are a title contender once again, as they defeated the Bruins 4-0.

Two quick goals by senior Joshua Pauze and Tristan Kickbush gave the Patriots an early lead ten minutes in. Kickbush added another goal late in the first half, and Yorktown cruised the rest of the way for the shut out victory.