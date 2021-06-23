Yorktown boy’s soccer falls short of comeback, loses 3-2 in state final to C.D. Hylton

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WDVM) — Yorktown came up just short in the VHSL Class 6 State Final, losing 3-2 to C.D. Hylton Wednesday night.

Under ten minutes in, Yorktown conceded the first goal, an easy tap in by Cesar Gudiel. 1-0 was the score heading into the half, a similar score line for Yorktown in the state semifinal.

In the second half, C.D. Hylton added two more goals in the first 20 minutes, making the score 3-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.

Minutes later, Yorktown scored off a corner kick. Once again, Tristan Kickbush was the goal-scorer. Late in the second half, Kickbush found the back of the net again, making the score 3-2.

Unfortunately, the comeback was too little, too late. Yorktown finishes runners up, their best finish in boy’s soccer school history.

