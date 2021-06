VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — In the 6D Northern Region Semifinals, Yorktown was able to take down the 2019 State Champs, Madison, 6-4.

The Patriots came out early in the first quarter, taking a 2-0 lead. Madison was finally able to crack the Patriot defense and put up some points. However, four goals wasn’t going to cut it as Yorktown moves on to the 6D Northern Region Final.