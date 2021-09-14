“Yeah, I expect us to be better.” Washington’s defense needs to step up against division rival New York Giants

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – In a 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, a significant point of discussion were the inconsistencies, and mistakes made by Washington’s defense.

Touted as one of the best in the league, Washington gave up 14-of-19 third down conversions, tying for the most all-time in franchise history. The team needs to clear up their errors, and fast; as they prepare for an early season battle against an NFC East rival.

“Well, I expect it to be fixed now. I mean, to me, it was more of a matter of being disciplined.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera after practice on Tuesday. “That’s the thing we talked about. This defense, the way it’s designed, it’s about accountability. You have a gap of assignment. You have a coverage assignment, you have to do it. If not and they find it, we’ll know. That’s part of it. As I’ve always said before, we also have to make sure we’re putting players in the best position to have success.”

Under center for the Giants, Daniel Jones has an 8-19 career record. Four of his wins have come against the Washington Football Team. Whether that’s a coincidence or not, Ron Rivera gave Jones his flowers after practice, highlight the strengths he brings to the Giants.

“He runs well with the ball. He’s a dynamic runner. He’s a quarterback that can take advantage of that. One of the things that we can’t do and expect to win is to have the turnovers like we did last year. We got to protect the football, be smart with the football and take advantage of some of the opportunities we can create.”

Despite Jones’ luck against the burgundy and gold, there’s added pressure for the defense to correct their mistakes, in the franchise’s only divisional game before December.

“Partly because we’re 0-1, partly because it is a division game, and partly because we won’t play another division game till December.” said Ron Rivera, “You don’t want to go down 0-2 and then have to go to Buffalo and face a very difficult Buffalo football team. What you want to be able to do is go out and play well and win a football game.”