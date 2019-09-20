WVU women’s soccer begins three-game homestand Friday

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins a three-game homestand with a matchup against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday, Sept. 20. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Links for a video stream, live stats and game notes are available at WVUsports.com.

Friday’s match will be School Night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. All local elementary schools will be given complimentary tickets and WVU pencils. It is also Friday Night Happy Hour, with half-priced beverages available from 6-7 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com to avoid lines at the gate on game day. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each and $3 for groups of 10 or more. All tickets are general admission.

At the stadium ticket window, tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and seniors and $3 for groups on game day. The discounted online pricing will be available until kickoff of the match.

WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

“Fairleigh Dickinson is a team that is very, very good,” Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “They have a lot of foreign players that play at a very high level. We need to just do our jobs and focus on the little things that make the big things happen.”

Friday’s match marks the first meeting between the Mountaineers and the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson is the 114th different opponent for WVU in its 24-year history. The Mountaineers are 5-0 against current members of the Northeast Conference. WVU’s last meeting against an NEC foe was on Oct. 8, 2000, when it defeated Central Connecticut, 4-0.

The Mountaineers enter the contest with a 3-3-1 record after splitting a pair of matches last week, defeating Stony Brook, 6-1, on Sept. 12, before falling 3-0 to No. 15 Georgetown on Sept. 15. Freshmen Nicole Payne and Julianne Vallerand registered a brace each in WVU’s win over the Seawolves, marking the first time in program history that two freshmen have scored a pair of goals each in a match. Sophomore midfielder Isabella Sibley and freshman Gabby Hollar also scored in the win. Sibley’s goal marked her first of the season, while Hollar registered the first goal of her career. Payne recorded her first game-winning goal in the 67th minute and sophomore Lizzie Mayfield became the first Mountaineer to register two assists in a game this season and the first since Jordan Brewster recorded two helpers against Radford on Nov. 10, 2018. WVU secured season highs in points (16), assists (4), shot percentage (.333) and shots on goal (14) in the win.

The Mountaineers fell 3-0 on Sunday after the Hoyas scored in the 41st, 62nd and 83rd minute. WVU and Georgetown recorded six corner kicks each, while Georgetown outshot WVU, 13-12.

Vallerand leads the Mountaineers with five goals in 2019, after registering her second career multi-goal game in WVU’s 6-1 win over Stony Brook on Sept. 12. Vallerand earned the first assist of her career against Penn State on Sept. 6.

Farleigh Dickinson enters Friday’s match with a 2-4-3 record after defeating conference foe Long Island, 2-0, on Wednesday. Sophomore Lea Egner leads the Knights with eight points (three goals, two assists) in 2019. Friday’s match marks the second time the Knights has faced an opponent from a Power Five Conference after facing Miami on Aug. 25.