WVU women’s basketball to meet OSU at the Coliseum

The No. 25 West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Jan. 22, as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma State.

Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Dan Zangrilli and Ayana Dunning will call the game for the Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. The game can be found on Jack-FM 100.9, as well as affiliates across the state, the TuneIn Radio App and WVUsports.com. A live stream of Wednesday’s contest will also be broadcast on WVUsports.com.



“They play up the lane, they play hard and all that,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “We just have to come out and start playing hard again, and we have to start coming out and moving the ball. We have to come out at start getting everybody involved in our offense instead of just a couple people.”

Tickets are available at WVUGAME.com. Wednesday’s contest against OSU is Dress Like Mike Night, with Basketball Bingo throughout the game. The first 150 Mountaineer Maniac students also will receive free Eer’ Pods.

The Mountaineers (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) and the Cowgirls (11-6, 2-3 Big 12) are set to meet for the 18th time in the series Wednesday. WVU holds the advantage in the all-time series, leading 10-7. West Virginia swept the season series against Oklahoma State last year and have won three consecutive meeting against the Cowgirls. WVU has also won three of the last four contests in Morgantown and is 5-3 when playing OSU at the WVU Coliseum.

WVU is coming off a 91-51 loss to No. 2/1 Baylor on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 15 points against the Lady Bears, shooting 6-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Madisen Smith also scored in double figures, posting 12 points, and connected on two 3-pointers at BU. Freshman forward Esmery Martinez paced WVU in rebounding on Saturday, grabbing a career-high 15 boards in the loss.

Oklahoma State is led by coach Jim Littell, who is in his 15th season with the Cowgirls and owns an 11-6 overall record this season. OSU is coming off a 64-63 loss to Iowa State in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowgirls are 2-2 on the road this season. OSU won its last road matchup, a 70-63 win over Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, on Jan. 15. Vivian Gray leads Oklahoma State in scoring, averaging 19.5 points per game, and is one of two Cowgirls averaging double figures in scoring. Natasha Mack is OSU’s leader in rebounding, with 11.9 per game, and is averaging a double-double this season (16.6 ppg, 11.9 rpg). Mack has recorded double-doubles in 12 of her 17 games this season.