WVU strength coach Mike Joseph gives tips for staying in shape while stuck inside

It may be tough to stay in shape with gyms closed across the country until further notice — but it’s pretty easy to stay in shape, even at home.

When WVU football’s spring season was cut short, strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph’s job was made a little more difficult. With everyone sent home, the Mountaineers no longer had access to their state-of-the-art gym, designed specifically to gear football players up for the season.

Due to the “extreme circumstance,” as he calls it, he has had to get a little creative in order to keep his players in shape — and since nearly everyone in America is in the same situation, his tips can apply to all Mountaineer fans.

To get a good start, Joseph says it’s best to get in a groove.

“I think the biggest thing that we are trying to preach to ourselves as staff and our athletes is have a routine,” Joseph told West Virginia Illustrated on the upcoming episode of the WVU Coaches Show. “Because there are a lot of demands, a lot of people are dealing with a lot, a lot of issues in terms of financials, in terms of food…there are a lot of things stressed on us on an everyday basis, so the biggest thing is having a routine and having a goal of kind of what you want.”

Getting in that groove doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to have a rigorous workout routine. It begins with simply having an active lifestyle.

“Whether it be a walk, whether it be doing yard work, whether it be doing something with your kids — I know there are a lot of stressors in having kids with home schooling and all that,” he said.

Beyond that, your body can be the best gym you have — between push-ups, walks, runs, anything, Joseph says staying active is the most important thing.

“Shooting for about 20-30 minutes of being outside or doing something that kind of gets your heart rate up a little bit,” he added. “A lot of times, we kind of shoot out in terms of ideas to our guys, like if you don’t have space, just do something.”

At the core of Joseph’s advice is simply getting in the routine and staying active.

“Knowing at some point in the day I’m going to do something that’s going to benefit my health, benefit me getting better that day,” Joseph said.

Joseph also notes that simply keeping that routine won’t just help your physical health, but your mental health as well.

You can catch the full interview with WVU Strength and Conditioning Coach Mike Joseph and much more on this week’s episode of the WVU Coaches Show — check your local listings.