WVU, Mountaineer student-athletes and coaches and administrators react to nationwide George Floyd protests

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25 shook the nation, leading to protests and unrest in cities even beyond the Land of 1,000 Lakes.

Demonstrations, some of which have led to violence, have occurred nationwide since that date. While groups across West Virginia organize to peacefully protest police brutality, the state’s flagship institution for higher education made a statement on the matter on social media.

“Our University not only has an obligation but a calling to stand up against hatred, intolerance, and racism. We stand with our Black community members, we are here for you,” read the statement on WVU’s social media pages. “Because of our diverse population at WVU, we grow and learn to our fullest. Together as Mountaineers, we must live with compassion, respect and appreciation. We will not have it any other way.”

Black Lives Matter at West Virginia University. pic.twitter.com/XleyAunfcL — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) May 31, 2020

Floyd’s death and its aftermath has garnered a strong reaction across the WVU community, especially among its student-athletes. Rising sophomore wide receiver Bryce Wheaton, a North Carolina native, detailed his experiences with racism in a tweet.

“I have struggled with racism for many years with having a lack of African American friends these are experiences I have kept bottled up because My white friends might not have understood exactly how I felt,” he wrote. “For the first time in a long time I’m at a loss for words and I cannot express my anger.”

(Reader’s discretion: the following tweet includes a racial slur.)

Regardless, I still pray for love and peace. 🖤✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4a5WYCsWBz — Bryce Wheaton (@Brycewheat3) June 1, 2020

Fellow wide receiver Sam James echoed Wheaton’s sentiment, quoting the tweet with a message of support after giving his own thoughts over the weekend.

“The only thing that the black community want is to be treated with kindness and respect,” James tweeted on Sunday. “We want to be able to have the same opportunities as the white community.”

The only thing that the black community want is to be treated with kindness and respect. We want to be able to have the same opportunities as the white community. We are all human beings and we need to come together as one and make a change. — Sam James (@Samjames_13) June 1, 2020

Head coach Neal Brown added his thoughts to the nationwide discussion on Saturday with a lengthy post on his own Twitter account, in which he described the pain he felt as well as the explanation he and his wife, Brooke, gave their children about the situation.

“Be a light,” read the tweet’s caption.

Be a Light pic.twitter.com/MsU0UiRayO — Neal Brown (@NealBrown_WVU) May 30, 2020

Several other coaches joined the conversation as well, including Bob Huggins, Randy Mazey and Nikki Izzo-Brown.

In the days since the senseless death of George Floyd, like so many I am heart broken for his family. This tragedy of racism and social injustice is so painful. No words can explain the deep pain & anguish the Floyd family and others are feeling due to this senseless loss of life pic.twitter.com/7Fr5hxk278 — 𝗡𝗶𝗸𝗸𝗶 𝗜𝘇𝘇𝗼-𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻 (@WVUIzzoBrown) June 1, 2020

Hard to put into words what we have witnessed in our country this past week. Long standing racism + social injustice has taken too many lives.

I will do my part as a father, as a husband, as a grandfather, as a coach, and as a leader to bring about change. We must all do better. pic.twitter.com/jlpeAAxN5X — Mike Carey (@CoachMikeCarey) May 31, 2020

1/2 In one of the greatest examples of team chemistry I’ve ever been a part of, it may have gone unnoticed by a lot of people, but our 2019 team was comprised of 9 African American kids, one Cuban, one Mexican, and those kids all loved each other like brothers. — Coach Randy Mazey (@CoachMazey) June 1, 2020

2/2 And I loved them all like my own. I wish people could learn to love each other from the positive examples and not just the tragic ones. Treating someone differently because of the color of their skin is beyond ridiculous. — Coach Randy Mazey (@CoachMazey) June 1, 2020

Student-athletes across the WVU sports world also expressed their feelings towards the issue.

Just sent chills down my back. Love to see this. How it should be🥺🥺🥺 no fighting no destroying stuff https://t.co/uRDe98CvrV — td (@TylerMDoanes) May 31, 2020

The fact that we still deal w racism is crazy bro, how can u hate someone Bc of the color of their skin? — jalen (@jalenbridgess) May 30, 2020

Mountaineer alumni, some of whom are on professional teams or in coaching positions, also spoke out on social media.

Great conversation with the RB’s this morning that produced productive dialogue. Much respect to @coach_jeffscott for affording our young men an opportunity to come together and express their pains. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #us2f — Coach Pat White (@P5White) June 1, 2020

America is in a place to make REAL CHANGE… pic.twitter.com/3ROP8h3bNc — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 31, 2020

Mentally exhausted 😞 — Juwan Staten Sr. (@JuwanStaten3) May 29, 2020

Kapernick peacefully protested police brutality and y’all changed the narrative …and I agree that rioting is not the way …but my question is …what is the correct way that is acceptable for you?🤔 — john flowers (@jflow41) May 29, 2020