WVU men’s hoops makes final AP Top 25

Unfortunately, the 2019-2020 West Virginia men’s basketball team will never know how it would have fared in this year’s postseason tournaments — but their strong finish to the regular season is seeing its payoffs.

The Associated Press released its final rankings for the 2019-2020 season, to which the Mountaineers snuck in as the No. 24 team in the country. They were ranked No. 22 the previous week.

After spending nearly all of last season out of the AP Top 25, West Virginia made their return to the rankings in week 7, peaking at No. 12 in January. A tough February saw the Mountaineers go 3-6, ending the month losing six out of seven as they fell from the rankings.

WVU ended the season with an undefeated March, winning their final two games and ending the season with a court-storming against No. 4 Baylor.