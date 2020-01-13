WVU hoops jumps to No. 12 in AP Top 25

After a 2-0 week that included a victory over a top-25 opponent, WVU men’s basketball has climbed in the latest ranking from the Associated Press.

The Mountaineers check in at No. 12 this week in the AP Top 25, up five spots from a week ago. West Virginia also moved to No. 10 in the latest round of NCAA NET rankings.

There was plenty of movement elsewhere in the AP poll that impacted other teams from the Big 12 Conference. While Gonzaga keeps hold of the top spot, Baylor moved to No. 2 after its upset of Kansas, subsequently dropping the Jayhawks to No. 6. Texas Tech also dropped one spot to No. 23 after falling to the Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum.

Also on Monday, WVU freshman guard Deuce McBride earned the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week award for the second time this season.

West Virginia returns to action Tuesday against TCU. That game tips at 9 p.m. at the Coliseum.