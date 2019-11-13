WVU hoops announces first fall signing for 2020 class

West Virginia men’s basketball has added the first piece to their 2020 recruiting class in forward Taj Thweatt, Bob Huggins announced.

A native of Wildwood, New Jersey, Thweatt is a 6-foot-7 forward with a 3-star rating from ESPN, and is ranked as the 10th-best recruit in his home state. In a release from WVU hoops, Huggins says his new addition will add versatility and athleticism to his roster.

“We are really excited to have Taj join the West Virginia family,” Huggins said. “He brings much-needed athleticism and has the ability to play multiple positions on the front line. Taj is capable of being a 3-man who can play both offensively and defensively on the perimeter while equally playing and guarding in the post position. Taj has been very well coached in high school.”

Thweatt is playing just his fifth season of basketball in his high school senior year and is coming off a junior season in which he averaged a double-double. He was named the 2018-19 Press (The Press of Atlantic City) Boys Player of the Year and the Philadelphia Inquirer’s 2018-19 South Jersey Player of the Year.

Thweatt made his verbal commitment with the Mountaineers on Twitter back in September, and made it official by signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday. According to ESPN South Jersey, WVU beat out Florida, Temple and Penn State for his signature.

The early signing period begins Nov. 13 and ends Nov. 20.