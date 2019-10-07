WVU coasts to 2-0 win over FDU to open homestand

West Virginia earned a 2-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson to open their three-game homestand.

The Mountaineers dominated the Knights both on paper and on tape, and their aggressive attack helped them maintain pressure for all 90 minutes. WVU got their netted their first goal after Alina Stahl was taken down in the box for a penalty. Jordan Brewster stepped up to the spot and converted the shot, her first goal of the season, making it 1-0.

In all, the Mountaineers would register 24 shots — 11 of which would be on target. FDU keeper Amanda Fitzgerald was kept busy for most of the night, turning away 9 of those attempts.

Izzy Sibley came in with the dagger in the second half. After two of Jade Gentile’s shots were saved by Fitzgerald, Sibley finished on the open net to make the score 2-0.

Izzy Sibley knocked this one in to make it 2-0 ✌️ (via @wvuwomenssoccer) pic.twitter.com/pbryIiUdQy — WV Illustrated (@wvillustrated) September 21, 2019

West Virginia would coast on their 2-0 lead to end the contest, giving the Mountaineers their fourth victory of the season. They return to the field on Sunday to close out their non-conference schedule at home against Bowling Green.