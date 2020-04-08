WVU cancels all events and camps through June 30

West Virginia University is taking extra precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Univeristy President E. Gordon Gee announced Wednesday that all WVU Athletics camps scheduled for June would be canceled. This includes all camps for baseball, football, gymnastics, men’s basketball, men’s soccer, tennis, track, women’s basketball, women’s soccer and wrestling.

In addition, all academic courses for the summer term will be given online from May 18 to August 7, while the “Maymester” term is canceled.

“I am equally proud of our students who have accepted this unexpected and unprecedented change to their learning experience,” Gee stated. “The resiliency and adaptability you are demonstrating now will serve you well in the years ahead.”

As of now, any camps scheduled to occur after the specified June 30 date will go on as scheduled, but that is subject to change as well. For more information, visit WVUCamps.com.