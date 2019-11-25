WVU baseball schedule revealed

Before long, Randy Mazey and his Mountaineers will take the diamond, hoping to follow their historic 2019 with another successful season in 2020.

West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons revealed the squad’s schedule for the upcoming season on Monday, and it includes several tough matchups for the Mountaineers to prove themselves.

“We’re really excited about playing another challenging schedule,” WVU coach Randy Mazey said. “We always look forward to playing tough games in the Big 12, and our nonconference opponents will only add more tests for the team. We can’t wait for the opportunity to get our season started.”

After starting their season off at Jacksonville for three games, the Mountaineers will host their earliest-ever home opener against Canisius on Feb. 18, starting off their non-conference slate. They will also host Liberty, Maryland, Akron, Marshall and Pitt.

They will also get the chance to compete in both the Brittain Resorts Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and the Central Virginia Challenge. They are set to face Kennesaw State, Saint Joseph’s, Illinois and Coastal Carolina in Myrtle Beach, and VCU and William and Mary in Virginia.

WVU has four three-game home series against Big 12 opponents starting with Texas on April 3. They will also host Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Their conference slate also includes road series against Texas Tech, Kansas, TCU and Oklahoma.

The Big 12 Championship will begin on May 20 in Oklahoma City at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.