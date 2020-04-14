WVU alumnae Buchanan, Lawrence rated in TSN’s list of best Canadian women’s soccer players

After having their heated title race in France halted early, a pair of WVU women’s soccer alumnae have left their mark as some of Canada’s best.

TSN released their list of the best Canadian women’s soccer players with Ashley Lawrence of Paris Saint-Germain and Kadeisha Buchanan holding two of the top three spots — with Lawrence topping the list altogether.

Lawrence made her debut for Canada in 2013, with 83 caps and 5 goals — the first of which came against the Netherlands in the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She then returned to West Virginia for her senior year, helping guide the team to a national runner-up season in 2016.

The outside back has made 7 starts this season in 9 appearances for PSG, adding 3 goals and 2 assists.

“Her decision making, technical skills, and ability to find her teammates is world class, and at just 24, she has already become one of the leaders on the squad,” wrote TSN’s Meaghan Johnson. Lawrence is an integral part of any starting 11, including with top club PSG, and there’s no doubt she will be an invaluable member of the Canadian team for years to come.”

Buchanan came in at third on the list, logging over 100 caps while making her debut alongside Lawrence in 2013. The defender earned the Best Young Player award at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup before returning with Lawrence for the Mountaineers’ historic run in 2016.

Her Lyon squad currently sits on the top of the Ligue 1 Feminine table, with Lawrence’s PSG just three points behind in second.

“But while she is a member of one of the top clubs in the world at Lyon, she has had to fight for playing time on a very competitive roster,” Johnson wrote. “She is often sidelined in favour of French centre-backs Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock. But training daily in a world-class professional environment like Lyon has helped Buchanan mature and strengthen her game.”

While both squads were in the midst of their own domestic title race, Lyon and PSG were making noise in the UEFA Women’s Champions League as well. Both clubs had made it to the tournament’s quarter-finals with a potential meeting in the semi-finals if they both earned victories in that round.