WR James earns weekly Big 12 newcomer award

WVU Mountaineers

Redshirt freshman receives honor for second time after 200-yard outing

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Sam James is the Big 12 Conference’s Newcomer of the Week after his 223-yard performance against Texas Tech.

James came close to two single-game program records on Saturday. He caught 14 balls, averaging nearly 16 yards per reception in West Virginia’s 38-17 loss to the Red Raiders.

Those 14 receptions are tied for second-most in a single game in program history, while his 223 receiving yards rank fourth in the program record book.

WVU’s next game is coming up Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET against Kansas State. The game will be televised on ESPN.

A start time for West Virginia’s final home game against Oklahoma State has not yet been announced. The Big 12 will exercise a six-day window before finalizing a start time for that game.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WVU CMN Day of Giving Donate now

Trending Stories