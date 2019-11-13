WR James earns weekly Big 12 newcomer award

Redshirt freshman receives honor for second time after 200-yard outing

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Sam James is the Big 12 Conference’s Newcomer of the Week after his 223-yard performance against Texas Tech.

James came close to two single-game program records on Saturday. He caught 14 balls, averaging nearly 16 yards per reception in West Virginia’s 38-17 loss to the Red Raiders.

Those 14 receptions are tied for second-most in a single game in program history, while his 223 receiving yards rank fourth in the program record book.

WVU’s next game is coming up Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET against Kansas State. The game will be televised on ESPN.

A start time for West Virginia’s final home game against Oklahoma State has not yet been announced. The Big 12 will exercise a six-day window before finalizing a start time for that game.