Women’s soccer wraps up regular season with home tilt vs. TCU

West Virginia women’s soccer hopes to send their seniors off with a victory on Thursday in their regular season finale against TCU.

The Mountaineers (9-6-2, 4-3-1 Big 12) have been stellar at home so far this year, tacking on a 7-2-1 record — but during conference play, that mark slips to just 2-2. They get the chance to break that .500 record against the Horned Frogs (10-5-2, 4-2-2 Big 12), who have been one of the top road teams in the Big 12.

TCU currently sits just outside of the United Soccer Coaches rankings, earning 8 votes with just five teams between them and 25th spot. Their attack is led by the duo of Messiah Bright and Gracie Brian, with the former leading the team in points (24).

“Oh, I’ll tell ya, Bright’s having a great year, Yazmeen Ryan — they’re just an incredible team,” said West Virginia head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. “They’re fighting for their lives as we are, and you know, it’s going to be a tough game Thursday.”

Ryan is the headliner in the midfield for the Horned Frogs, helping generate offense with her own 21 points on the season.

Senior goalkeeper Rylee Foster will make her final regular season start for the Mountaineers, likely as will Jade Gentile and Jessica Lisi in the field. Foster is currently the sixth-leading shot saver in school history.

With the Big 12 Tournament still yet to play after this game, West Virginia currently sits on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament. With a victory, the Mountaineers will have greatly improved chances of a bid.

WVU kicks off against the Horned Frogs at 7 p.m. at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, and the matchup will be broadcast nationally on FOX Sports 1.