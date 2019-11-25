Women’s soccer eliminated in Sweet 16

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (Nov. 24, 2019) – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team ended its 2019 campaign in the third round of the NCAA Tournament after falling to Washington State, 3-0, at Klöckner Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Sunday.

“All of the credit goes to Washington State, they were a team that was able to put three great goals in the back of the net,” Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “I wish Washington State nothing but the best. I’m super proud of how we played tonight, we battled hard and didn’t quit despite the result.”

Washington State took an early lead in the 14th minute after the Cougars took advantage of an errant pass to the WVU backline. WSU’s Makamae Gomera-Stevens took the free ball at the top of the penalty area and fired a shot that landed in the top-right corner of the net to give the Cougars a 1-0 advantage.

WVU thought it found the equalizer in the 37th minute as sophomore Alina Stahl broke through the Cougar defense and put a ball in the back of the net. However, it was determined that Stahl was offside as the score remained 1-0.

The Mountaineers led the Cougars 6-3 in corners through the opening 45 minutes, while WSU outshot West Virginia 5-3.

WVU opened the second half fast as freshman forward Enzi Broussard and senior midfielder Jessica Lisi tallied a shot each in the opening minutes of the second half. WVU’s attack continued in the 54th minute as senior forward Jade Gentile put a shot on net that was corralled by the Cougar netminder.

The Mountaineers regained possession following a clearance from WSU and Broussard fired a shot from just outside the top of the box that went wide left.

The Cougars doubled the lead in the 64th minute as WSU sent in a lofted pass that went over the WVU defense and found Washington State’s, Morgan Weaver. Weaver fired a shot from the top-left corner of the box that snuck just inside the far post. Weaver struck again in the 70th minute with a shot low ball that fell into the left corner of the net.

West Virginia continued to attack following the goal but put just one shot on the board for the final 20 minutes of action.

With the draw, WVU falls to 0-1-1 in the all-time series with Washington State. The Mountaineers move to 23-18-5 in all-time NCAA Tournament play.

“I’m proud of this run and I’m super proud of this team,” Izzo-Brown continued. “This is a young team that’s faced a lot of adversity throughout the season and they never gave up. It’s been an incredible run.”

West Virginia finished the season with a 12-8-2 record and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament Third Round in four of the last five seasons.

Tonight was the final collegiate match for four Mountaineer seniors: Foster, Gentile, Lisi and Kayla Morrison. The class finished with a four-year record of 66-18-10 and made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, previously advancing to the College Cup Final (2016), third round (2017) and second-round (2018).