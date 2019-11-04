Women’s soccer downs TCU on senior night

After trailing by one goal with less than 15 minutes remaining, the West Virginia University women’s soccer team scored two goals in 22 seconds to down TCU, 2-1, on a rainy night in Morgantown on Thursday.

The win marked the 350thin program history for West Virginia, all of which have come under head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown. The win also gives the Mountaineers their 10th victory of the 2019 campaign, marking the 20th consecutive year that the team has reached double-digit wins in a season.

The match marked the final regular-season contest at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium for seniors Rylee Foster, Jade Gentile, Jessica Lisi and Kayla Morrison, who were honored in the WVU Shell building following the contest.

“For us to score two goals in 30 seconds is incredible,” Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “This team is gritty and they knew what was at stake in this game. It was a total team effort, I thought the girls really showed how bad they wanted it.”

With the rain pouring down and wind gusts consistently reaching 20 miles per hour, the match was a defensive battle throughout.

Despite the conditions, the Mountaineers registered five shots in the first 17 minutes of action, with two landing on goal. However, it was the Horned Frogs who got on the board first, as Messiah Bright sent a header off of a cross by Yazmeen Ryan to put TCU ahead 1-0 in the 31st minute.

The Mountaineers ended the half with a 6-4 advantage in shots and held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal entering the locker room.

West Virginia offense began to click following the break, tallying five shots and six corners in the first 12 minutes of the second half.

WVU’s Addison Clark and TCU’s Michelle Slater drew a red card each in the 60th minute, forcing the two sides to play with 10 for the remainder of the match.

The Mountaineers found the equalizer at the 76:52 mark as sophomore forward Lizzie Mayfield fired a shot from the top-left corner of the box that deflected off of a TCU defender and went into the left side of the net.

Mayfield’s goal was the second of the year, while freshman Gabby Robinson picked up her first career assist.

Following the ensuing kick from TCU, the Mountaineers regained possession and quickly pushed the ball into the offensive zone. Junior forward Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel then found sophomore Alina Stahl on the left side of the box. Stahl took a touch to the right and sent a shot into the upper-right corner of the net to give the Mountaineers the 2-1 advantage at the 77:15 mark.

The score was Stahl’s fifth of the season, which is tied for the team-lead. Stahl also paces the Mountaineers in game-winning goals after recording her third of the year.

West Virginia finished the regular season with a 10-6-2 overall record and a 5-3-1 mark in league play. The team outshot opponents 264-192 and outscored foes 32-22 in the regular-season.

The Mountaineers are the fourth-seed in the upcoming Big 12 Soccer Championships following league play on Thursday and will face No. 3-seed Kansas on Sunday, Nov. 3. First kick is set for 3:05 ET at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri. Fans can watch the first two rounds of the 2019 Big 12 Championships on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. A complete bracket and schedule for the tournament is available here.