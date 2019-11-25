Women’s hoops tabbed at No. 23 in AP Poll

The 4-0 West Virginia women’s basketball team is now No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, up two spots from their previous spot last week.

The Mountaineers are one of two Big 12 schools in the poll, with Baylor sitting as the second team in the nation. The Mountaineers are just 20 points behind No. 22.

Coach Mike Carey’s squad has picked up victories over St. Francis, Presbyterian, Radford and Coppin State before they head to Cancun, Mexico to compete in the Cancun Challenge. They’ll open up that tournament against Creighton.