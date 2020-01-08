Women’s hoops moves up to No. 20 in Coaches Poll

The No. 19/20 West Virginia women’s basketball team got a slight bump in the Coaches Poll before they tip off their second Big 12 game against Kansas.

After staying at No. 19 in the AP Top 25, the Mountaineers moved up one spot to no. 20 in the Coaches Poll, 37 points ahead of Arkansas and 29 points behind Arizona.

West Virginia is one of two Big 12 schools in this week’s rankings, along with Baylor who sits at No. 6.

Mike Carey’s team started their league schedule with a victory over Kansas State, the first contest in a two-game Kansas road trip which will close out in Lawrence against the Jayhawks on Wednesday at 8 p.m.