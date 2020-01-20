Women’s hoops falls to No. 25

A pair of tough losses for the West Virginia Mountaineers has Mike Carey’s squad on the edge of the AP Top 25 rankings as the squad fell to No. 25 this week.

The Mountaineers fell to Oklahoma and No. 2 Baylor over the previous week, with both losses coming at an average margin of 32 points. The Bears are the only other Big 12 team to make the rankings this week, remaining at No. 2.

The squad has two chances this week to get back on the winning track, starting with a home game against Oklahoma State on Wednesday. They then head to Fort Worth, Texas to face TCU.