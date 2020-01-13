Women’s basketball moves up two spots in AP poll

WVU women’s basketball has climbed in the AP Top 25 this week.

Following a 3-0 start to Big 12 play, which included a victory Sunday over Texas, the Mountaineers moved to No. 17 this week in the AP poll.

WVU ranked No. 19 in this poll last week.

The schedule starts to get tougher for West Virginia this week, as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma Wednesday, and then travel to Waco to face No. 2 Baylor.

