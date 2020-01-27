Women’s basketball bounced from AP Top 25

WVU women’s basketball has dropped out of the AP Top 25 and is unranked for the first time since Dec. 8.

The Mountaineers (13-5, 3-4) spent seven weeks in a row in the AP poll, checking in last week at No. 25. But after suffering a fourth straight loss by falling to TCU Sunday, the Mountaineers dropped out of the national ranking.

WVU won 13 of its first 14 games this season, including a massive non-conference victory over Mississippi State that propelled head coach Mike Carey’s team into the national polls.

But the Mountaineers haven’t won a game since Jan. 12 against Texas. Since then, they’ve lost to Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State and TCU.

West Virginia’s next game is coming up Sunday at 2 p.m. against Iowa State at the WVU Coliseum.