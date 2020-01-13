WATCH: Carey, players break down key moments in win over Texas

WVU women’s basketball let a 13-point lead slip away in the third quarter, but still managed to pull out a victory over Big 12 foe Texas Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.

After several lead changes in a tightly contested game, it seemed as though the game swung in favor of the Mountaineers thanks to one critical play.

With less than a minute to play, forward Kari Niblack grabbed an offensive rebound on a free throw, and then set up guard Kysre Gondrezick for a go-ahead 3-pointer.

West Virginia hung on from there, winning 68-63.

Watch postgame reaction from head coach Mike Carey at the top of this page, and get thoughts from Gondrezick and Niblack below: