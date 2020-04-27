WATCH: 2020 NFL Draft breakdown with Dale Wolfley

Two former Mountaineers were selected Saturday in the 2020 NFL, and four others agreed to undrafted free agent deals shortly after it ended.
In this video, former Mountaineer Dale Wolfley breaks down the 2020 WVU draft class, which includes standout offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.
Six former Mountaineers will look to make NFL rosters by the start of next season:
- DB Kenny Robinson (fifth round, Panthers)
- OL Colton McKivitz (fifth round, 49ers)
- WR George Campbell (undrafted, Jets)
- DB Keith Washington (undrafted, Saints)
- DB Josh Norwood (undrafted, Seahawks)
- DB Hakeem Bailey (undrafted, Chiefs)