VIDEO: Seniors, Mountaineers react to TCU victory

The first year of the Neal Brown era ends on a high note as the West Virginia Mountaineers held on for a 20-17 road win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

West Virginia deferred after winning the coin toss, but they were the first on the board -- and quickly. Tykee Smith grabbed his second interception of the season of Max Duggan and brought it into the red zone. Soon enough, Jarret Doege would find Leddie Brown for the 3-yard touchdown pass.