VIDEO: Players react to Senior Day loss to Oklahoma State

The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues play in the 2019 NCAA Tournament a match against Washington State on Sunday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m., in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sunday’s match will be streamed live on ESPN3. WVU is 23-17-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and has played in the third round of the tournament in four of the last five seasons. Dating back to the 2015 season, the Mountaineers have outscored their tournament opponents, 34-14.