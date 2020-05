Mountaineer fans got to relive one of the biggest victories in West Virginia football history when the 2008 Fiesta Bowl was re-aired on Nexstar stations across West Virginia, featuring guest appearances from former players Reed Williams, Owen Schmitt and Pat McAfee.

The day got off to a late start for the Bill Stewart-led Mountaineers, as the linebacker Williams recalled the team showed up late to the stadium. With tension already high from the chaos before the contest, stress was compounded by the shortened schedule -- which gave way to one of the greatest speeches in Mountaineer history.