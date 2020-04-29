VIDEO: Neal Brown says he’s “hopeful” for college football season in Zoom conference

The West Virginia Illustrated team is bringing you a football-filled episode of the WVU Coaches Show this weekend for what would have been the annual Gold-Blue Spring Game. Hosts Nick Farrell and Anjelica Trinone discuss what’s going on with the team with Coach Neal Brown and strength and conditioning coach Mike Joseph.

Nick and Anjelica discuss WVU Basketball’s freshman standout Oscar Tshiebwe and his announcement last week to declare for the NBA draft. Nick and Anjelica were able to catch up with Coach Bob Huggins earlier in the week to discuss the news, and will discuss Huggins's thoughts on Oscar’s decision to enter his name into the draft.