VIDEO: Neal Brown discusses narrow loss to Baylor

West Virginia faced the undefeated Baylor Bears in Waco on Halloween night, but they were unable to pull off the upset. In this week’s Neal Brown Show, hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you coverage from Waco.

Nick and Anjelica will bring you a recap of the tough loss the Mountaineers faced in Waco. Anjelica catches up with Head Coach Neal Brown to get his thoughts on the game, specially a dominating defense play led by Defensive Coordinator, Vic Koenning. Nick and Anjelica will also give you their keys to getting some wins in the month of November sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston.