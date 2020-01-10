VIDEO: Mountaineers recall history with Texas Tech ahead of weekend matchup

The winning streak has reached eight games for No. 19 WVU women’s basketball after a 68-49 win at Kansas Wednesday night.

Senior Tynice Martin paced the Mountaineers (12-1, 2-0) with a game-high 23 points in the winning effort, while redshirt junior guard Kysre Gondrezick followed up a career outing at Kansas State by chipping in 21 points against the Jayhawks.