Sophomore Derek Culver picked a good day for a career outing.

The Youngstown native fueled the Mountaineers with 25 points and 11 rebounds, marking both his career-high in scoring and his first double-double of the 2019-20 season.

West Virginia topped Rhode Island, 86-81, fending off a late surge from the Rams to win.

Watch postgame interviews with Culver and other key players from the victory below: