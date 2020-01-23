VIDEO: Mike Carey says his team played with “no energy” vs. OSU

A clutch offensive rebound in the fourth quarter turned an Oklahoma State missed free throw into a go-ahead four-point play for the Cowgirls as No. 25 West Virginia lost their third straight contest, 57-55.

West Virginia jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter behind a seemingly improved shooting performance from the field led by Kysre Gondrezick. The guard propelled the Mountaineers in front by scoring 8 straight points on the back end of a 10-0 WVU run.