VIDEO: Huggins speaks ahead of Boston U. match-up

The Cancun Challenge returns to Morgantown on Friday when the Boston Terriers (3-2) take on West Virginia (3-0).

The two programs have met twice previously, with the Mountaineers taking victories in both contests -- although they haven't played one another since 1975. Bob Huggins, on the other hand, last faced the Terriers in the 2002 NCAA Tournament while at Cincinnati. He took a 90-52 victory in the first round.