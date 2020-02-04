VIDEO: Bob Huggins previews Iowa State clash

The 16-4 Mountaineers are back in action at the Coliseum this weekend looking for a come back win against the Kansas State Wildcats. The Mountaineers were able to pull off a 23-point win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Missouri, but fell short to Texas Tech on the road. Coach Bob Huggins is back this week to talk about this past week of play, and look ahead to get a win against Kansas State.

In the two-part Encova Insurance Coaches Corner Coach Huggins and Tony discuss the 1-1 week for the Mountaineers. The Mountaineers were able to pull off a win over Missouri in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but fell short on the road in Lubbock against Texas Tech. Huggins gets philosophical on stepping into shots, and the tricks he learned from WVU great Jerry West.