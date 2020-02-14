Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Martinsburg city planners hope to bring order from chaos at Foxcroft commercial area
Checkout a “nature backpack” at the library with free park access
Video
“Things Come Apart” debuts at Winchester museum
Video
Police charge suspect in 2019 hit-and-run case with elderly pedestrian
Video
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Home for the Holidays
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
The Mel Robbins Show
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
Cirque D’Or Tickets Sweepstakes
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
VIDEO: Bob Huggins full post-Kansas press conference
WVU Mountaineers
Posted:
Feb 13, 2020 / 07:26 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 13, 2020 / 07:26 PM EST
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Owner of El Paso in Hagerstown to serve 18 months
Video
West Virginia State Police search for wanted sex offender
Police identify suspect in 1992 murder of James Essel at Sugarloaf Mountain Market
Charles Town council member resigns immediately after public workshop
Video
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Tweets by WDVMTV