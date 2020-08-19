Update on West Virginia’s incoming transfers

Head coach Neal Brown provided an update on the status of new transfers during a video conference Wednesday.

Brown said offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard and wide receiver Zach Dobson are currently practicing with the team. Hubbard, a 335-pound transfer from Virginia, joins the Mountaineers as a redshirt freshman, while Dobson, who transferred from Middle Tennessee, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Brown likes what he’s seeing from Hubbard so far.

“He practices really hard,” Brown said. “He’s hungry, and so he’s a guy I’m looking forward to seeing how he grows.”

Brown thinks Dobson needs to improve in several areas, but admits he’s “dynamic.”

“Those guys that are dynamic with the ball in their hands, we were limited with those type of kids in our program, and we feel like not only offensively but in the return game, we feel like he can add something to us,” Brown said.

A third transfer, linebacker Tony Fields, is set to join the team soon. The former freshman all-American from Arizona is in the midst of what Brown called the “COVID transition process.”

“From out of state, he’s got to quarantine and then test, and as soon as he clears that, he’ll be ready to go,” Brown said.

The head coach added that several players have missed recent practices not due to COVID, but due to a stomach bug.