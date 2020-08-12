The revised 2020 WVU football schedule is here

After months of uncertainty and about two weeks of waiting, the Big 12 Conference has finally released a revised schedule for the 2020 football season.

Last week, the Big 12 adopted a “9+1” scheduling model that includes nine conference football games and one non-conference game. Wednesday morning, the league confirmed plans to continue fall sports and released the official conference schedule for all 10 member teams.

🚨 WE HAVE A SCHEDULE!!! 🚨 https://t.co/ID2wDSlBfD — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) August 12, 2020

Conference play will begin Sept. 26 for all programs, but West Virginia will still play its lone non-conference game Sept. 12 at home against Eastern Kentucky. An open week will follow.

The Mountaineers will start Big 12 action on the road Sept. 26 at Oklahoma State, then return home Oct. 3 for a meeting with Baylor. A second open week will ensue the weekend of Oct. 10.

Then, West Virginia is scheduled to play games on five consecutive weekends. That midseason gauntlet includes these matchups: Oct. 17 vs. Kansas, Oct. 24 at Texas Tech, Oct. 31 vs. Kansas State, Nov. 7 at Texas and Nov. 14 vs. TCU.

A third open week will follow for the Mountaineers Nov. 21.

WVU will wrap up the regular season with its final home game Nov. 28 vs. Oklahoma and a regular season finale at Iowa State Dec. 5.

The Big 12 will hold its conference title game either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

The conference says attendance at football games this season will be left up to member institutions and state and local health officials. Competitions in other fall sports may begin no sooner than Sept. 1.