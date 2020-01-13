The Bob Huggins Show, Ep. 5

The Mountaineers started off conference play 1-1. Coach Huggins and team are back in action against the NCAA Tournament runner ups Texas Tech on Saturday Jan. 11th at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Leading up to tip off hosts of The Bob Huggins Show Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Warren Baker have you covered on coverage on the men’s hoops team.

In the first Coaches Corner presented by Encova Insurance, Tony and Coach Huggins reflect back on the start of conference play. Coach Huggins and Tony discuss being back at the Coliseum since non-conference play. Coach Huggins says his team is “resilient” when it comes to their play, despite some things that went wrong. Coach Huggins feels his team is guarding well, and leading the league in rebounds.

Nick and Anjelica join the program to give you their weekly ‘Eer to ‘Eer. They discuss the highs and the lows of the 11-2 Mountaineers. Hear more of their analysis and Dale Wolfley’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week:

Anjelica recaps the 53-60 loss against Kansas and the 55-41 win against Oklahoma State. Nick and Anjelica will also give you their keys to a victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders:

Anjelica catches up with ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla prior to the matchup against Oklahoma State. Fraschilla discusses how this WVU team is completely different from the 2019 team. They also discuss the “togetherness” that has caught the eye of many, including the referees. See more of Fraschilla’s thoughts when he chats with Anjelica:

The Mountaineers have started out conference play with a 1-1 record. Bake is back to give his weekly analysis on this Mountaineer Hoops team and how they can improve in Court-Side with Bake. Warren discusses the trouble WVU is having at the charity stripe, and assigns his weekly homework for the Mountaineers:

Nick takes a look at other Big 12 Conference match up, rankings and standing in this week’s Around the Big 12:

Nick and Anjelica join the program one last time for this episode for their final word. Nick and Anjelica discuss upcoming sold out match ups, reminding you to sign up for ESPN + to watch WVU’s match ups on Big 12 Now, and the upcoming schedule in the Central Van and Storage Moving Forward Road Ahead Schedule:

In the second Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Huggins talks going up against the National Championship runner-ups Texas Tech at home. Like the Mountaineers, Texas Tech is a young team. Huggins also discusses personnel for Texas Tech and Derek Culver’s contribution for the Mountaineers. All this and more in the second Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: