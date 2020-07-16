Take a look at the ongoing seat replacement inside the Coliseum

WVU Mountaineers

by: Nick Farrell

Posted: / Updated:

As the seat replacement project at the WVU Coliseum continues, it’s easy to see progress. 

Crews are continuing to replace the Coliseum’s 50-year-old seats with newer seats that are a slightly darker blue. Take a peek inside the storied basketball arena to see where the project stands: 

WVU will replace all seats inside the Coliseum at a one-to-one ratio, meaning the venue will maintain its seating capacity of 14,000. Right now, upgrades continue on seats in the arena’s lower bowl. 

These Coliseum upgrades are made possible by a leadership gift from Ken and Jennifer Mason of Alma, West Virginia. The new seats are scheduled to be in place by the start of the 2020-21 basketball season. 

