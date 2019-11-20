Start time changed for TCU game

The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU football’s Nov. 29 football game at TCU will begin at 4:15 ET and be televised on ESPN.

West Virginia’s Black Friday regular season finale against the Horned Frogs was originally slated to start at 3:30 ET, but a slight time change was announced Monday.

A start time and network have also been announced for West Virginia’s final home game, which is coming up Saturday. The Mountaineers will meet Oklahoma State for a noon kick at Milan Puskar Stadium for a game televised on ESPN2.

WVU enters that game with OSU fresh off an upset victory over Kansas State. The Cowboys, on the other hand, have won three in a row since losing to Baylor Oct. 19.