With college athletics on hiatus, the Big 12 Conference is losing revenue, according to its commissioner.

Bob Bowlsby outlined those financial losses Thursday on a conference call with reporters. He noted that the league lost about $6.6 million after canceling its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in Kansas City. In addition, the NCAA Board of Governors will only distribute $225 million to member conferences, roughly one-third of the $600 million originally budgeted by the governing body.