PHOTOS: Mountaineers pummel Longhorns in bounce-back victory

Oscar Tshiebwe's seventh double-double of the season headlined No. 14 West Virginia's stat line as the Mountaineers made a dominating bounce-back win over Texas, 97-59.

Tshiebwe finished the contest with 13 points and 11 rebounds, with an assist and a block to go along with it. His scoring total led the way for WVU, matching that of his fellow big man, Derek Culver.