Phase 1 for return to football begins Monday

West Virginia football’s phased return to football begins Monday as coaches and staff begin to make their return to their on-campus facilities.

The Mountaineers have put protocols in place for screening, distancing, cleaning and sanitation in phase 1, which begins with a two-week period for coaches and staff on June 8 and lasts until June 22. Players will begin to return from June 15-29.

All individuals either have been or will be tested 72 hours prior to their admittance to their return, and will not be allowed inside team facilities until a negative test has returned.

“Phase 1 is the first step to getting Mountaineer football ready for the 2020 season,” Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said upon the plan’s announcement in May. “This two-week phased approach enables us to safely get our football staff and players back to campus and will provide the guidance for the return of other student-athletes starting in July. I want to thank our medical team and department staff who worked endless hours in putting together a plan that puts the safety of our football student-athletes, staff and University first.”