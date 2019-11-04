Pat McAfee chats with WVI ahead of West Virginia vs. Baylor

West Virginia fans who watch WVU football clash with No. 12 Baylor on ESPN will see a familiar face.

Former Mountaineer-turned-talk show host and analyst Pat McAfee will be in the broadcast both for that game, and he thinks the Mountaineers have a chance to upset the unbeaten Bears.

In an interview with WV Illustrated for Mountaineer GameDay, McAfee explained that the Mountaineers face an uphill battle in the contest, but they could have a “real chance” against Baylor.

McAfee knows a thing or two about upset victories. After all, he played on the Mountaineer squad that shocked Oklahoma in the 2008 Fiesta Bowl.

“When you’re representing West Virginia, and you’re wearing the old gold-and-blue, there’s a fighter’s chance for anybody,” McAfee said.

McAfee discussed numerous other topics in this interview, including:

His start in broadcasting while a WVU student

First impressions of Neal Brown and his staff

Memories from his Mountaineer career

Watch the full interview with McAfee at the top of this page.