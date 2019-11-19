Norwood out for season

Josh Norwood’s crucial interception in West Virginia’s victory against Kansas State will be his final play in a Mountaineer uniform.

WVU coach Neal Brown confirmed that the senior safety underwent surgery on his collarbone and he will be fully healed at some point in December, although his season has effectively ended.

Norwood racked up 64 total tackles this season, as well as the high-flying interception in the first half against the Wildcats.

HE SOARED FOR THIS INT 😲 pic.twitter.com/CtAp7CgFR6 — ESPN (@espn) November 16, 2019

After transferring to West Virginia from Ohio State, Norwood appeared in 22 games for the Mountaineers before becoming a leader on the defense in his senior year.

“Josh made a fantastic play,” said WVU defensive coordinator Vic Koenning. “If you want to say he sacrificed his body on that play, that would not be inaccurate.”