No. 22 Texas Tech at No. 17 West Virginia: TV/Stream info, tip time, odds, and more

West Virginia men’s basketball returns to Morgantown for their first conference game at home when they face No. 22 Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers’ third ranked matchup in four contests will tip off on Saturday at 6 p.m.

For any fans heading to the Coliseum for the game, be sure to wear your gold — the Big 12 home opener will be this year’s gold rush game.

Tip the weekend off with The Bob Huggins Show!

With the start of league play behind the Mountaineers, this week’s Bob Huggins Show is jam-packed.

Tony Caridi sits down with Coach Huggins to get his thoughts on the Mountaineers’ first two games, a loss at Kansas and a win over Oklahoma State. The duo will also preview the Mountaineers’ Big 12 home opener against the Red Raiders.

Anjelica Trinone met up with ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla before WVU’s win in Stillwater to chat about the Mountaineers. Fraschilla spoke very highly of Bob Huggins’s squad, most notably the formidable frontcourt of Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe.

Plus, Warren Baker stops by the show to give his thoughts on the Mountaineers so far in Big 12 play in “Courtside with Bake.”

Matchup Preview

Caoch Chris Beard and forward Jarrett Culver led the Red Raiders to the Final Four for the first time in program history — but not before getting knocked out of the Big 12 Tournament by the Mountaineers in the quarterfinals.

This year, there will only be one Culver on the floor, Derek, and he will be wearing Old Gold and Blue. The Mountaineer forward leads the conference in rebounding, and makes up one-half of the top rebounding duo in the conference with Oscar Tshiebwe — the duo combine to grab 19.08 boards every game.

Tshiebwe and Culver anchor a frontcourt that will need to slow down one of the top offenses in the Big 12 if they want to win. Led by junior guard Davide Moretti, the Red Raiders are third in scoring average (75.07 points per game), but are coming off a tough home loss to No. 4 Baylor in which they put just 52 points on the board.

Who’s favored?

Odds have not yet been released for this game, so check back here for updates.

So far this season, West Virginia has been favored in 11 of their 14 games, and have covered the spread in eight. Texas Tech has been the favorite in all but one of their 14 contests, covering in just five.

Where to watch

This contest tips off on ESPN on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The game can also be streamed on the WatchESPN app.

Listening on the radio? Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs will have the call on the Mountaineer Sports Network by Learfield IMG. West Virginia Illustrated will also have updates from the WVU Coliseum on our live game log as well as on social media.