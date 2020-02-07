No. 13 Mountaineers looking for road win at Oklahoma

While the snow comes down in Morgantown, the 13th-ranked West Virginia men’s basketball team heads south to face the Oklahoma Sooners.

They’re heading for warmer weather, but the Mountaineers haven’t exactly been hot on the road this year in Big 12 play. Sitting third in the league standings, WVU has won just a single away game in four tries against conference opponents, equating to a 3-4 record in road games on the season.

While the Sooners aren’t exactly having their best season this year, they have found particular comfort at the Lloyd Noble Center. They have a 9-1 mark at home, and have won 12 of their last 13 going back to last season.

This will be the 20th meeting between West Virginia and Oklahoma dating back to 2005 in a series which the Sooners hold a 10-9 edge. Despite last year’s down season for West Virginia, they were able to make up some ground on OU by trading home wins and beating them in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Scouting the Sooners

Like West Virginia, Oklahoma is led by one of the top forwards in the Big 12 — but Sooner senior forward Brady Manek is a vastly different player than WVU’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver. At 6-9, Manek leads the Sooners in scoring at 16 points per game, but he isn’t the bruising big man inside like his opponents on Saturday. He leads the team with 57 three-pointers made, and he makes them at a 41.9-percent clip.

If you ask Bob Huggins, though, it’s tough to say which Sooner might light up the scoreboard.

“If you look at some games earlier in the year, [guard Austin] Reaves is the guy that they’ve got iso’d, and then [forward Kristian] Doolittle is the guy that they’ve got iso’d,” he said. “Now, it’s Manek. Manek’s had the hot hand, and that’s what [OU coach] Lon [Kruger] does, he does a great job of finding the guy who’s got a hot hand going that particular time.”

Manek has been hot, with seven double-figure games in their last eight contests, including two 30-plus point games in that span.

Behind him on the stats sheet are Reaves and Doolittle, who combine for 28.7 points per game. Reaves has hit double-figures in all but four games this year, while also leading the team in assists.

Doolittle, on the other hand, has hit a slump. After scoring in double-figures in the first five games of Big 12 play, he didn’t hit that mark in the five contests that followed. Not only has his scoring average dropped from 16.9 points at the start of the league slate to 14.1 now, but so has his share of the shots, taking just 7 in his last two contests after averaging double-digits in that category as well.

Will WVU dominate inside like they can?

As the Sooners’ big men like to stretch the floor, the Mountaineers have a clear advantage inside. In contrast to Manek’s style of play, neither Tshiebwe or Culver have yet to attempt a shot from the perimeter. The duo rather prefers to pound the ball in the paint and own the rebounding glass.

Despite the dissimilar styles, this won’t be an easy rebounding matchup for WVU. While the Mountaineers are the Big 12’s top team on the offensive boards, the Sooners are the top on the defensive boards (while also being at the bottom on the offensive boards).

When Oklahoma has faced some of the other top teams on the offensive glass, they have come out on top — with the exception of Baylor. WVU may still be the favorites on the glass, though, and Huggins says his team intends to use that to their advantage.

“We always want to exploit that,” he said. “We want to be the premiere rebounding team in the country, like we have been in the past at times. And with the personnel that we have, there’s absolutely no reason we can’t be — but they’ve got to put the effort into doing it.”

In unrelated news, Huggins also adds that guard Sean McNeil will likely miss the Mountaineers’ contest with OU. He missed WVU’s last contest against Iowa State on Wednesday with an illness.

Where to watch

You can catch this weekend’s game at home on ESPNU and on the WatchESPN app at 2 p.m. ET. If you can’t get the game on TV, Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs will have the call on the Mountaineer Sports Network by Learfield IMG.

WV Illustrated will also have live coverage on our site and on social media, so be sure to check WVIllustrated.com for insight and analysis on the game.