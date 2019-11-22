No. 1 Mountaineers Ready for No. 11 Navy

by: Amy Salvatore, WVU Athletics

The No. 1-ranked West Virginia University rifle team concludes its 2019-20 fall season against No. 11 Navy on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 8 a.m. ET, at the Bancroft Hall Rifle Range, in Annapolis, Maryland.

The Mountaineers (6-0, 5-0 GARC) enter the final weekend of fall competition with a 4712.33 team average, the best mark in the nation.

WVU is 28-8 all-time against Navy (7-5, 2-2 GARC). In their last regular-season meeting, the Mountaineers claimed a 4706-4660 victory over the Midshipmen on Jan. 26, 2019, in Morgantown. West Virginia swept the disciplines, winning smallbore, 2332-2307, and air rifle, 2374-2353, in the win.

WVU will see a familiar face in Annapolis on Saturday, as Navy is led by former Mountaineer All-American Mike Anti, the father of 2019 graduate Will Anti and a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame.

Senior Morgan Phillips paces WVU and ranks No. 5 nationally with a 585.83 smallbore average. Classmate Milica Babic follows and ranks No. 9 nationally with a 584.5 average.

Babic also ranks No. 1 on the team, No. 2 nationally, with a 596.33 air rifle season average. Freshman Akihito Shimizu follows and ranks No. 7 nationally with a 593.66.

Last week, the Midshipmen dropped a 4714-4660 match at then-No. 1 Kentucky on Nov. 16, in Lexington, Kentucky. Navy ranks No. 7 nationally with a 4661.75 season average.

